Christopher Todd Communities, Washington Federal team for new project

Arizona-based Christopher Todd Communities, a developer founded in 2016, has broken ground on Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, a 313-home Phoenix project at 99th and Missouri avenues.

The project would be just miles from University of Phoenix Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, according to a press release. The developer will team with Scottsdale-based Washington Federal to build the project.

The project will feature smart home technology including keyless door entry, doorbell camera, and climate control with Amazon’s Alexa offering voice command capabilities as well as doggy doors and private backyards.

The community — developed as an alternative to apartment living for families — will include resort-style pool and spa, barbecues, event lawn, plus two open space park areas and a 1,800 square foot fitness facility. It marks Todd’s fifth community in just 12 months, a release states.

“In 2018 we will construct and finish 457 homes,” Todd Wood, CEO of Christopher Todd Communities, said in a prepared statement.

“In 2019 we are scheduled to deliver 1,160 homes. This means that in year 2019 Christopher Todd Communities/Hancock Builders will be one of the top, if not the largest home builder in the state of Arizona.”

Washington Federal is signed on to finance, and leasing will begin in 2019. Since its inception, Washington Federal has partnered with Christopher Todd Communities to provide financing on its other four communities as well.

Hancock Builders, a company with a 70-year Phoenix legacy, is building the homes. Scottsdale-headquartered Mark-Taylor Residential is in charge of leasing and property management. Christopher Todd Communities is a privately-held, Phoenix-based development company.

“Our work with Christopher Todd Communities actually predates the launch of this particular business,” Mike Brown, Arizona regional president of Washington Federal, said in a prepared statement.

“Todd formed the company in 2016 after selling Alpine Valley Bakery, a long-time client of ours and a business he built from scratch into a multi-million dollar operation supplying major grocery stores, Sam’s Club and Costco with his signature organic bread. He is an entrepreneur with a savvy ability to ride the next market trend up.”

Brown said beyond savvy, Mr. Todd is also community minded.

“Last year, Todd launched A New Lease on Life, a 501(c)3 a non-profit called to give those in need a hand up,” Mr. Brown said. “The first community outreach involves a partnership with The Veterans Directory. Through the program, they help veterans with massive rent assistance within their communities.”.

In addition to this project and the four others over the past year, the company has already purchased land for development in Mesa, Avondale, Goodyear and Queen Creek.

