Scottsdale Club Pilates owners shine at national conference

Franchisees of Club Pilates, the nation’s largest premium Pilates franchise, gathered in Las Vegas last month for the brand’s 2017 annual convention.
The conference, including notable keynote speakers and educational components, proved a success for Scottsdale owners Keith and Yvette Jacobs who were awarded Best Operator of the Year for their first year in business.
Their general manager, Drew Beuerlein, was also awarded General Manager of the Year.
The Jacobs’s first Club Pilates studio in Scottsdale (Scottsdale Shea) opened in February 2017, followed by the opening of the Gainey Ranch location in June 2017. In addition, the Jacobs plan for the opening of their third studio, slated to open in Arcadia in early 2018.
“We are truly honored to be recognized as Club Pilates’ Best Operator of the Year for 2017,” said Keith. “Our first year as a Club Pilates owner has been truly rewarding. Both Yvette and I love seeing the difference Pilates makes in our clients’ lives and the positive feedback we’ve received from the community. We’ve built a fantastic team that is passionate about customer service and the Pilates method, and we’re thrilled to be soon opening our third studio.”
After being on the verge of needing back surgery, Keith was able to avoid undergoing procedures by transitioning to a healthier and more active lifestyle. The fitness transformation inspired Keith and Yvette to move to Scottsdale and open their own Club Pilates studio to transfer their passions into their own business.
“Keith and Yvette are the epitome of what our team looks for in Club Pilates owners,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Club Pilates. “Their personal passion for fitness and Pilates shines through in their work every day and they have provided their community with an easily accessible, effective studio they should be proud to own.”
For more information on Club Pilate of Scottsdale, call 480-771-3774 or visit www.clubpilates.com/scottsdaleshea.
Club Pilates is a boutique Pilates studio specializing reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price.
