CNA National Celebrates 20 years at Scottsdale location

CNA National has recently celebrated two decades at Scottsdale’s Lincoln Towne Center on June 21.

In 1999, this became the company’s sixth home in Scottsdale, after moving from a neighboring building at 7272 E. Indian School Road, according to a press release.

CNAN was the first occupant of the 4150 building and remains the anchor tenant, the release said.

Founded as Western National Warranty Corporation in 1982 by Paul and Judy Askos at 7033 E. First Avenue, it is among the leading independent suppliers of vehicle service contracts sold through automobile dealerships nationwide.

“We’ve always called Scottsdale home,” said Joe Becker, president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

“Even after being acquired in 1995 by CNA, which is headquartered in Chicago, we remained here. Since moving in, our space in the building has expanded with us as our number of employees has grown to nearly 300. This facility provides a professional atmosphere for our staff, contributing to our results-oriented business culture of fostering a challenging and fun work environment.”

Located in the “heart of Old Town Scottsdale,” the center consists of two five-story office buildings built on the former site of Scottsdale High School, the release described.

Closed in 1983 for falling enrollment, the school was torn down in 1992, the release detailed, noting that CNAN maintains a link to the old learning institution as several employees graduated from there, including former president and CEO Joan Saunders.

