Code Ninjas Scottsdale grand opening May 20

The 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, grand opening of Code Ninjas Scottsdale, 14891 N. Northsight Blvd. Suite No. 129, includes an introduction to a computer-coding program with four years of written curriculum.
Guests will be treated to a tour of the center and children ages 7-14 can try the program for free, according to a release.
The new franchise teaches children to code video games, build and code robots and drones, and teaches them how to build apps.
“Today’s generation of students will be required to understand and apply the basics of coding, problem solving, mathematics, teamwork and robotics in order to be successful later in life,” according to the release.
Student ninjas come anytime 3-7 p.m. twice a week to the business, which is open Monday-Saturday. Camps are to run during the summer. Call 623-226-8233.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.