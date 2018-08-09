Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers to expand in Old Town Scottsdale

The flagship location of Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, in Old Town Scottsdale, is growing in 2018 with a next-door addition Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers Too.

Also coming this summer is the release of a new menu, adding six new items, according to a release.

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers Too is set to open this fall in the former Famous 48. The new annex location connects the restaurants through the interior and adds 146 seats and 24 TVs to accommodate overflow at the Old Town location, according to the release.

“It will mean a larger footprint for our flagship Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers in this special central Scottsdale location to keep up with our fervent fans. And, with football season right around the corner, what better time to expand our most popular location?” S. Barrett Rinzler, president, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts, said in the release.

“We look forward to welcoming more patrons to Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers Old Town,” he said.

The addition also will feature Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers’ signature look including an outdoor patio, a large bar, leather booths and rustic wood tables – all the elements that regulars enjoy, according to the release.

The new menu items include fried pickles, cheeseburgers fries, bacon PB&J cheeseburger slider, The Impossible Burger and Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

A sixth item, Healthy Choices, allows customers to select one protein to be served wrapped in hand-leafed lettuce with a side of grilled seasoned asparagus and roma tomatoes or a side salad, according to the release.

For more information, go to ColdBeers.com.

