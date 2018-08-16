Coldwell Banker adds affiliate agent in Scottsdale

Chendy Jones has associated with the Scottsdale at 101 office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

“I was attracted to real estate because I find it fulfilling to help people with their real estate needs,” Ms. Jones stated in a release. “Our real estate agent told us to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because the company provides excellent educational opportunities.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, she was the front desk receptionist at an urgent care facility.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage operates 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the only full-service real estate company in the state of Arizona, according to the release. It is owned by NRT LLC, which is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.