Coldwell Banker raises $1M for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Trish Gore, an affiliate agent with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and a volunteer with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, has announced over $1 million was raised for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at its Man and Woman of the Year Event.

Rod Gore and Trish Gore, an affiliate agent with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. (Submitted photo)

“I served with a team of professionals in Scottsdale and was involved with various fundraising activities, created gift baskets for the auctions and raised money to support our candidate for Woman of the Year, Kathy Pidgeon, a well-known adoption attorney and philanthropist in Scottsdale,” Ms. Gore said in a prepared statement.

“A cancer survivor herself, Kathy has helped bring many families together. That night of the event all the teams together collectively raised well over a million dollars, which will contribute significantly to cancer research and help end cancer.”

The event was hosted at the Camelback Inn on June 2.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Arizona, a residential real estate brokerage company, operates 26 offices with approximately 1,550 independent agents throughout Arizona.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.