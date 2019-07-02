Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage welcomes Doug Baldwin

Doug Baldwin is branch manager of the Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale at 101 offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. (Submitted photo)

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has announced Doug Baldwin as the new branch manager of its Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale at 101 offices.

Mr. Baldwin brings 19 years of real estate experience to the office, according to a press release.

“I have a passion for helping real estate agents harness the tools of our brokerage to take their business to the level they want to be at,” said Mr. Baldwin in a prepared statement.

“I love meeting with agents who are looking for more and showing them why our team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the best in the area. Coldwell Banker’s reputation, team and educational tools are what brought me over.”

Before becoming a branch manager for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, he was the branch manager for Windermere Real Estate in the Seattle region for more than nine years, the release said.

Prior to that, he was a real estate associate broker for eight years.

