Colliers adds experienced real estate trio to Phoenix office

Colliers International in Phoenix has expanded by adding three employees with experience in real estate within the industrial, office and retail service lines.

The company announced recently that Keri Scott, Golden St. John and Pat Moroney have joined the company.

“This team of experts offers diverse knowledge to their clients throughout Greater Phoenix,” Bob Mulhern, senior managing director of Colliers International in Greater Phoenix, stated in a release. “Their individual specialties and collaborative approach will be a terrific addition to our expanding force here in Arizona.”

The team currently specializes in the leasing of small to mid-sized industrial and flex properties as well as local and national tenant representation, according to the release.

The trio also has experience in build-to-suit developments, building purchases and sales. During 2017, the team completed approximately 136 transactions among local, regional and national clients, the release stated.

Ms. Scott, who lives in Scottsdale, specializes in tenant representation as well as leasing and sales of industrial and flex office properties.

Mr. St. John, also a Scottsdale resident, has nearly 15 years of commercial leasing, sales and tenant representation experience, encompassing lifestyle and entertainment driven retail, industrial and flex office service lines.

Mr. Moroney assists in all aspects of the team’s business, primarily focusing on client development and tenant representation within the industrial and flex space service lines.

“The Scott/St. John/Moroney team has developed numerous national client relationships over the years, including the likes of GLP, Stockbridge Capital Group, Starboard Realty Partners, Dyson, BigTex Trailers and Glide Rite Corporation,” the release stated.

Colliers International Group Inc. is a global real estate services and investment management company operating in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals. Colliers International in Greater Phoenix has served clients locally and globally for more than 35 years.

