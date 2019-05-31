Colling Media takes part in Google Marketing Live event

Scottsdale-based digitally-focused advertising agency Colling Media announced it was the sole Arizona agency invited to attend the Google Marketing Live 2019 event.

Colling Media CEO Brian Colling was at the Google Marketing Live 2019 event in San Francisco. (Submitted photo)

At the global conference, Colling Media learned its Google Partner assessment score ranked the ad agency in the top 100 agencies in the world for Lead Generation and Attribution Modeling.

Google’s third-party validation demonstrates Colling Media has earned its place among the world’s best digital ad agencies, the organization claims via a press release.

The Google Marketing Live event brought together over 5,000 digital marketing leaders from over 68 countries at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 13-16.

While the conference was live streamed, invitations to attend in-person are only extended to Google Partners managing Google Ads accounts on behalf of businesses at the highest level, according to a release.

In order to be considered, an advertising agency must be a certified partner, demonstrate an expert understanding of running high performing campaigns, demonstrate clear ROI and follow Google best practices.

“Google Marketing Live brings together digital marketers from around the globe to shape the future of marketing and Colling Media is so appreciative to be included in this exclusive event by one of the world’s most admired tech companies,” Colling Media CEO Brian Colling said in a prepared statement.

“As a Premiere Google Partner, Colling Media prides itself on keeping pace with changes in Google marketing platforms for accomplishing our mission of helping businesses and their people succeed.”

At the conference, Colling Media participated in Google breakout sessions and lead discussions on topics like attribution modeling — specifically last-click versus view-through — Google Data Studio configuration, normalizing data from different channels and formatting dashboard for reporting.

“The exclusivity of the event, which was limited to the top global digital marketing agency leaders chosen by Google, gave us unique access and insights directly from Google as well as the ability to learn best practices used by top firms across the world,” Mr. Colling said.

“What we didn’t expect to learn was that Google considers Colling Media among the top 100 of all global firms, leading many of our peers to ask us for advice they could emulate in their own countries.”

