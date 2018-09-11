Colorado developer buys former culinary arts school on Camelback Road

The former home of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, 8100 E. Camelback Road, will soon be redeveloped into an assisted living and memory care facility.

Bordering Camelback Park, 4707 N. Hayden Road, the 110 room, three-story facility will have views to the west, north, and south of Camelback, Mummy, and the McDowell Mountains.

Situated across from the Indian School Minor League Complex, the property will can benefit from its location with access to downtown Scottsdale as well as medical facilities, according to a press release.

The approximate 4.5-acre site sold for $5.5 million dollars to Colorado-based Spectrum Development. Larry Kush, senior vice president of ORION Investment Real Estate and Scottsdale planning commissioner, exclusively represented the Buyer.

“I am proud to be a part of the team that will bring such a high quality opportunity for elderly care to downtown Scottsdale,” Mr. Kush said in a prepared statement.

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, is a developer, owner and operator of Retirement, Assisted Living and Memory Care with communities in 10 western and mid-western states.

Resources say, according to the release, the company will continue to develop additional senior living communities in Arizona and throughout the U.S. Scottsdale zoning attorney Berry Riddell and Technical Solutions assisted with the transaction.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.