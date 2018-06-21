Commercial real estate firm hires marketing specialist

NAI Horizon has hired Ally Bluechel as marketing specialist to provide support to brokerage teams by developing materials for marketing proposals.

Ms. Bluechel also “will create and maintain marketing materials that will help reinforce brand recognition. This includes proposals, database support and preparation of accurate, timely, and relevant documentation,” according to a release.

Ms. Bluechel joins NAI Horizon, a full-service commercial real estate company serving Arizona with offices in Phoenix and Tucson, after two years as operations manager at Montgomery Technologies in San Francisco. She also served as an administrative assistant and office manager at GPS Technologies.

“Ally is a great addition to our marketing team,” stated Terry Martin-Denning, principal and CEO of NAI Horizon. “We are pleased to continue to grow our team with people who fit with our culture and goal to provide the highest level of support to our agents.”

A native of Marin County just north of San Francisco, Ms. Bluechel is a graduate of the University of Arizona. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in general studies with a focus on art, media and entertainment, global studies and sociology. She minored in journalism.

