For its leadership in optometry and delivery of exceptional care to its patients, Stephen Cohen, O.D. of Doctor My Eyes in Scottsdale has been named a 2018 Best Practice by CooperVision, Inc. — a manufacturer of soft contact lenses.

Now in its third year, the Best Practices initiative seeks to discover and recognize U.S. eye care practices that have found unique ways to drive growth in their businesses and celebrate the visionary and innovative things they do every day for their patients and communities, a press release states.

Dr. Cohen is included among the 10 honorees chosen as this year’s class of Best Practices after a nationwide search that began in Fall 2017.

Honorees were first announced last month, and are profiled on the program’s web site.

“It is a tremendous honor to be acknowledged for the way we serve our patients, and to know that our work stands out,” Mr. Cohen said in a prepared statement. “When you receive an industry-wide honor, it carries a certain distinction, because we have been recognized by our peers and among our peers.”

All U.S. optometry practices currently fitting contact lenses were eligible for consideration. Candidates were evaluated and honorees were selected by a panel of judges made up of past Best Practices honorees, optometry industry experts, and CooperVision leaders.

Evaluation was based on insights and experiences shared about the practices’ innovation, patient experience, and business culture, a release states.

“Like many industries, the field of optometry is ever changing, which presents new challenges for eye care professionals every day,” Michele Andrews, OD, senior director of professional and academic affairs, North America, CooperVision said in a prepared statement.

“Creative, innovative practitioners and their staffs—like those at Doctor My Eyes —are overcoming those challenges, delivering the best possible eye care to their patients, and building prosperous practices in the process. These are exactly the experiences we hoped to uncover with the Best Practices initiative, and it’s truly inspiring. We look forward to partnering with Doctor My Eyes and our other Best Practices to share their stories across the industry to help educate others who strive to do the same.”

Founded in 1985, Mr. Cohen’s practice is built on relationships, according to a release. The practice motto is “where modern technology meets old-fashioned care,” and for 32 years, Mr. Cohen has cared for patients who have become like extended members of his family.

Mr. Cohen has an early adopter of new technology, but there is one area in which he plans to be the last person standing: he refuses to “upgrade” to an automated phone system.

Mr. Cohen said he views optometry as a service field, and believes that patients should always reach a person when they call. He encourages his staff to “strive for perfection and pray we never get there,” knowing that once a practice has “arrived,” it settles into complacency, while he would rather continue to improve.

He’s been actively involved in the profession of optometry, welcoming students into his practice, lecturing and holding various board positions over the years.

In 2011, he became the first optometrist to serve on the national board of the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation, and is currently serving as the first OD Chairman of the National Board, according to a release.

In the months to come, the 2018 Best Practices will be recognized and presented with opportunities to help educate and elevate the profession through the telling of their stories across the United States.

In addition, honorees recently attended an educational meeting hosted by CooperVision in Austin, Texas, where the honorees had the opportunity to meet and share their experiences and successes with each other.

New this year, the Best Practices honorees will collaborate to tackle a challenge facing the industry, working together in the coming months to conduct research, collect ideas, put together recommendations, and present them to their peers in optometry. CooperVision and the Best Practices honorees will share their progress throughout the process

