CORE Institute opens full-service clinic in Scottsdale

The largest orthopedic practice in Arizona, The CORE Institute, will begin seeing orthopedic patients in Scottsdale starting Nov. 5.

The 6,500-square-foot clinic is located at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard and will cover all orthopedic specialties including sports medicine, foot and ankle care, musculoskeletal oncology, spine surgery, pain management, interventional spine, hand and upper extremity, adult joint reconstruction, and chiropractic care.

“We are excited about expanding our presence in the Scottsdale community,” said Steve Myerthall, M.D., market president and orthopedic surgeon at The CORE Institute.

“The CORE Institute first began seeing patients in 2005, and over the years we have seen a growing demand for our services across the Valley, as well as out of state. We feel that expanding into the Scottsdale area provides a great opportunity for our physicians and therapists to offer increased access to patients seeking our orthopedic care, close to home or work.”

The CORE Institute’s new Scottsdale clinic is the 10th clinic location for the orthopedic group in Arizona, where the practice also has seven physical therapy locations, two spine centers and an orthopedic specialty hospital.

Physicians caring for patients in their new Scottsdale location include: Ali Araghi, DO, GS Arora, DC, Robert Cercek, MD, Tyler Collins, MD, Amalia DeComas, MD, Eric Feldman, MD, Melissa Galli, DPM, David Jackson, MD, A. Kurt Lundberg, MD, Steve Myerthall, MD, Tony Nguyen, MD, Nina Patel-Hinkle, MD, MD, Frank Raia, MD, Ryan Scott, DPM.

“The CORE Institute is thrilled to expand our Excellence through Evidence platform in Scottsdale to significantly enhance the orthopedic care available in the greater Scottsdale area,” said Vice Chairman Dr. Jason Scalise.

“We’re excited to bring our standardized care approach, proprietary quality IT platform, and proven clinical outcomes to continue to redefine orthopedic services and care across the Valley.”

The clinic is at 8952 E. Desert Cove Ave., Suite 113, Scottsdale. For more information, visit www.thecoreinstitute.com/scottsdale.

