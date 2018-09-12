Creative Center of Scottsdale has five available work spaces

The Creative Center of Scottsdale has announced the opening of five available work spaces in its historic building in Old Town Scottsdale.

The 4,000-square-foot center, 3616 N. Scottsdale Road, is available to artists of all genres. The affordable spaces offer a community environment and networking opportunities without the traditional office feel, according to a press release.

The shared work spots include a 10-by-10-foot area and access to all building amenities starting at $300 per month. Artists can work in the open space uninhibited by the typical confinements of a traditional office.

Renting includes free Wi-Fi, a kitchenette, lockers, an outdoor courtyard, a rack pulley station to dry and display artwork, among others.

“I created the center to fit the needs of the creative mind,” Michelle Biely, owner of the space, said in a prepared statement. “Artists don’t need a desk and computer, they need open space and natural light to see their visions come to life.”

Formerly Mandall’s Shooting Supplies store, with an underground shooting gallery, Ms. Biely repurposed the building to allow more natural light in from tall ceiling windows while still keeping iconic pieces of the previous business, a release states.

Original shipping containers were transformed into a table and bar chairs. The historic handmade filing cabinets were reworked into lockers for artist supplies and the old address letters now adorn the interior walls.

“With Mandall’s being such a historic part of Old Town Scottsdale, I wanted to make sure I honored that and kept the integrity of the original architecture,” Ms. Biely said.

The Creative Center of Scottsdale is open to artists of all kinds. From painting to graphic design, sculpture, architecture and beyond, the building offers private studio options, drop-in day rates and open working spaces to fit every need.

