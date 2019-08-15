Daum Commercial completes sale of office, airport hangar property

DAUM Commercial handled the sale of a 16,900 square-foot building with office space and an airport hangar, on 1.4 acres of land in Scottsdale. Submitted photos)

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services recently directed the sale of a 16,900 square-foot building, featuring office space and an airport hangar.

DAUM facilitated the approximately $3.3 million sale of 1.4 acres of land in the Scottsdale Airpark submarket of Scottsdale on behalf of both the buyer and seller, according to a press release.

The two-story building has garden-style office space, an attached aircraft hangar, and offers direct taxiway access.

DAUM’s Executive Vice President and Phoenix Co-Branch Manager Kirk Jenkins represented the buyer, Scottsdale Airpark, LLC while executive vice president Steve Bodeman represented the seller, Kachina Investments, LLC, in the off-market transaction.

“This was a rare opportunity for the buyer to bolster their portfolio with a signature acquisition in a premier greater Phoenix area location,” said Mr. Jenkins in a prepared statement.

“In addition to establishing a foothold in the Scottsdale Airpark submarket, the new owner will benefit from strong immediate cashflow, since the multi-tenant asset is fully leased to several diverse businesses.”

He noted that Scottsdale Airpark is experiencing an influx of new construction, and companies in the submarket are anticipated to add numerous jobs in upcoming months.

The building has two stories of garden-style office space and an attached aircraft hangar, which is also an asset for its direct taxiway access. Located 16009 N. 81st Street in Scottsdale, the building was originally constructed in 2000.

Both the exterior and interior were recently painted, added the release.

