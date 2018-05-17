David’s Bridal to offer discount for Pearl Bridal customers

David’s Bridal is offering a discount to those who did not receive their orders from Pearl Bridal, a Phoenix-based bridal shop that recently closed because of bankruptcy.

Those affected can bring in their original sales receipt from Pearl Bridal to any David’s Bridals locations and receive either 30 percent off original ticket price on all bridal gowns including clearance, samples and special orders; or 20 percent off ticket price of all bridesmaid dresses. There is also no rush fees for alterations, a press release states.

There is a David’s Bridal in Scottsdale at 7135 E. Camelback Road and one in north Phoenix at 12863 N. Tatum Blvd. The discounts extend until Wednesday, June 13, according to a release.

