Desert Ridge Marketplace to add new wax center

European Wax Center is coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Desert Ridge Marketplace will welcome European Wax Center in fall 2019, which will be between Chipotle and Flower Child on the southwest side of the shopping center.

The Desert Ridge Marketplace location will offer an array of waxing services, including eyebrows, facial and body waxing for men and women, as well as package options for regular waxes at a discount, according to a press release. Any new guest to European Wax Center is also eligible for a free wax offer.

“European Wax Center is a leader in the waxing industry making it a perfect addition to our selection of beauty services at Desert Ridge Marketplace,” Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing at Vestar, said in a prepared statement.

European Wax Center is the latest addition to Desert Ridge Marketplace’s lineup of salon and beauty tenants, including The Beauty District Salon Suites, Amazing Lash Studio, Fashion Nails & Spa and ULTA Beauty.

“We believe that waxing should be a luxurious, yet affordable experience that leaves individuals feeling pampered, confident and gorgeous,” Traci Swanson, owner of European Wax Center, said in a prepared statement.

“We are eager to share our new location with the Desert Ridge community.”

