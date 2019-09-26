Diabetic wound care is among topics at 2019 Tribal Health Symposium

Robert Kellar, PhD, Axolotl Biologix CSO presents at 2019 Tribal Health Symposium SM (Submitted photo)

Arizona researchers and scientists developed a line of regenerative medicine patches and injections accessible through Indian Health Services.

The Axolotl Biologix doctors spoke about their work during the 2019 Tribal Health Symposium on Sept. 20 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

The future health of Arizona tribes was discussed as Native Americans are at greater risk of diabetes, especially if they live in a rural community with limited access to new treatments available. Research was also presented on treating diabetes and combating opioid use.

Robert Kellar, Ph.D., CSO, along with Dr. Kerry Zang, DPM, and Dr. Joel Rainwater, MD, presented their findings on how regenerative medicine can be used to treat chronic wounds caused by diabetes and reduce dependency on opioids.

“Regardless of whether they live in a rural area or near city centers, Native Americans deserve to have every option available to treat and overcome injuries and this symposium helped us educate members of the health care community as well as the general public,” said Dr. Rainwater, a board-certified interventional radiologist in a prepared statement.

He and Dr. Zang, founder of the Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians and Chairman of Axolotl Biologix’s Medical Advisory Board, highlighted the presentation with case studies of patients who received treatment.

“Native Americans have a greater chance of having diabetes and patients living in rural Indian Communities may not have immediate access to medical care, so it was important for us to be able to educate physicians as well as the public about all the treatment options available,” said Dr. Kellar, for Axolotl Biologix, in a prepared statement.

Axolotl Biologix develops regenerative medicine such as liquid and membrane allografts to advance soft tissue repair, replacement, reconstruction and chronic wound care.

The company’s product line was recently added to the Federal Supply Schedule and is available through Indian Health Services, according to the release.

“Innovative healthcare options like regenerative medicine starts a process that promotes healing through the rebuilding of tissues, and it is far more effective than a drug that temporarily masks pain,” said Dr. Zang in a prepared statement.

