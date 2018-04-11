Dolphinaris hosts Teacher Appreciation Days in June

To show appreciation for Valley teachers, Dolphinaris Arizona is giving educators a behind the scenes tour and complimentary day at the Dolphinaris Beach Club.
Teacher Appreciation Days will be held 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, Thursday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 2 accommodating 50 educators each day, according to a press release.
After the tour and dolphin experience concludes, teachers are invited to stay and enjoy the afternoon at the Beach Club compliments of Dolphinaris. Reservations can be made by emailing lwitt@dolphinaris.com.
The beach club overlooks the dolphin habitat and features hot tubs, cabanas, gourmet catering, a full-service bar, a swimming pool, including an underwater window in to the dolphin habitat, the release described.
“We are committed to education and want to show gratitude for teachers in the Valley. It is our honor to host educators here at Dolphinaris Arizona to give thanks and introduce them to the Dolphinaris experience,” Dolphinaris Arizona General Manager Christian Schaeffer de Leon said in a prepared statement.
Dolphinaris Arizona is located in the OdySea in the Desert Complex adjacent to the OdySea Aquarium on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community at Via de Ventura and the 101 in Scottsdale.
Reservations can be made by emailing lwitt@dolphinaris.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.