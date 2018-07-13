Don Stansell joins Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery as executive chef

Executive Chef Don Stansell is the newest member of the Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery, 4321 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, team.

In his new role, Mr. Stansell will oversee the daily operation in the brewery’s kitchen, including staff training and scheduling, ordering products, daily kitchen duties and more. He will oversee the restaurant’s menu development and spearhead the creative process of new menu items.

Mr. Stansell has more than 22 years of culinary experience while working in various hospitality hotels and restaurants including the Cherokee Nation Hard Rock Hotel Casino, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Worldwide, Cherokee Yacht Club and Lone Butte Casino, among others, according to a press release.

He also has a diverse palate as he’s traveled around the globe three different times. He can develop menu items based off his international experiences. He plans to share his taste from around the world with the local community, a release states.

His journey began as a Saucier in the US Navy, cooking for foreign dignitaries, ambassadors and on base galley operations. Mr. Stansell fulfilled his passion for cooking by attending Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, California shortly after getting out of the military.

After working for Cherokee Nation Gaming, he spent three years training under CMC Certified Master Chef Fritz Gitschner in a private Golf and Country Club out of Tulsa Oklahoma as a Sous Chef.

He comes to Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery from The Double Tree Resort Scottsdale, as Executive Sous Chef, in charge of, Asadero Concina and Cantina, and Made Market Café.

His everyday inspiration stems from traveling around the globe three times. Visiting nine countries over a short amount of time has helped him develop a taste for international food.

On the weekends, he likes eating street food from various countries including Thailand, Guam, Italy, Greece and Spain.

Joining the Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery team, he has strong ideas for what he wants to bring to the menu, however, he is keeping it a secret for now, a release states.

Being a family-owned business, Mr. Stansell said he is most excited to bring a variety of world flavors to the restaurant. His go-to ingredient is Ahi Amarillo peppers, as he loves the flavors of South American, Peruvian foods and how the spice really opens up the palate.

Having a vast amount of experience with various types of cuisines allows him to bring unconventional and out-of-the-box ideas to the Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery menu.

Mr. Stansell is originally from Ventura, Calif. but currently resides in Maricopa with his wife and daughter. When he gets time away from the kitchen, he enjoys vacationing, hiking, fishing and playing his drums in his man-cave at home.

