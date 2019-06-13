Donut Bar Scottsdale to offer Father’s Day designs

An example of some of the Father’s Day themed donuts at Donut Bar Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

Donut Bar Scottsdale, 16205 N. Scottsdale Road, is celebrating Father’s Day this year with a specialty box of donut designs including a limited run of golf, mustache and necktie-themed treats.

Dubbed the “Dad Box,” this special box is only available during Father’s Day weekend, June 14-16, according to a press release

“There’s something that just screams ‘Dad’ about having a luxurious, craft donut and an ice cold local Arizona beer,” Donut Bar Scottsdale’s Co-Owner Sheley Brien said in a prepared statement.

“We just had to do something special for Father’s Day and we thought these designs were perfect.”

Situated in Scottsdale’s Promenade, Donut Bar is open from 7 a.m. until supplies last Monday through Thursday, and opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, the bakery reopens from 5-10 p.m.

