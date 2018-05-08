Dr. Herbert new chair of Rose Law Group’s business, corporate transactions department

Dr. Carey Herbert has been selected as chair of the Rose Law Group’s corporate and business transactions department.
Prior to joining Rose Law Group pc, Dr. Herbert served as president and assistant general counsel for a real estate investment sponsor in Scottsdale, according to a release.
Before that, she spent eight years as a member of the corporate securities department in the Phoenix office of an international law firm. She also worked with the enforcement division of the Securities and Exchange Commission in New York City.
Additionally, Dr. Herbert was a professor in the Eller Business College at the University of Arizona, where she taught business law and undergraduate- and graduate-level business statistics.
The corporate and business transactions department oversees a wide range of services including emerging businesses, as well as privately held and publicly traded entities in diverse industries and professions, including construction, real estate development, technology, solar and other energy sources, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, financial institutions and banking, physician practice groups and healthcare, sports, and hotels and resorts, according to the release.
“Dr. Herbert is the ideal choice to chair our business and corporate transactions department,” Jordan Rose, Rose Law Group founder and president, said in the release.
“This department demands someone with a diverse background in law and business and Dr. Herbert certainly meets that demand and then some. Indeed, when it comes to overseeing the constantly changing landscapes involving corporate and business transactions, the doctor is in,” she said.
“I am excited to take on this new role as chair of the business and corporate transactions department,” Dr. Herbert said in the release.
“Rose Law Group is committed to serving both large and small businesses in a wide variety of sectors. This is especially important as the state’s economy continues to become more diverse whether it be self-driving cars, solar power or more traditional businesses such as agricultural and real estate,” she said.
