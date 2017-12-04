Drybar opens another location in Scottsdale on Dec. 8

Drybar announces the grand opening of a third site on Friday, Dec. 8, in Lincoln Plaza at 6378 N. Scottsdale Road.
The 1,702-square-foot location consists of 10 styling chairs and all the signature elements that define the Drybar experience, according to a press release.
“We are so excited to be opening another location in Scottsdale! Thanks to all of the amazing local shopping and dining surrounding it, Lincoln Plaza is the perfect spot for our third location in Arizona,” said Alli Webb, founder of Drybar, in a prepared statement.
Drybar’s signature services are its full style menu offering styles named the Straight Up, Manhattan, Cosmo, Mai Tai, Cosmo-Tai, Southern Comfort, Dirty Martini, Uptini — an up do, Old Fashioned, Shirley Temple, for ages 10 and under; or a style from the braid bar, the release said.
Keeping with the bar theme, the products used even have drink names like Buttercup Blow-Dryer, On the Rocks Shampoo and Conditioner, Triple Sec 3-in-1, Mr. Incredible Leave in Conditioner, Prep Rally, Sake Bomb Nourishing Conditioner and Detox Dry Shampoo, detailed the release.
Drybar’s signature design is custom Italian chairs, tufted fabric walls, marble bars with built-in phone docking stations and flat screens “featuring cult favorite chick flicks,” the release described.
With additional store openings anticipated, the Drybar brand has more than 90 locations. The Scottsdale Drybar is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.