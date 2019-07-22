Element Hotel at SkySong has grand opening, donates $5K to kids club

During the July 18 grand opening event, the hotel featured artwork by students with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and presented the group a $5,000 contribution by the development team. (Submitted photos)

More than 150 people attended the new Element at SkySong Hotel grand opening, witnessing the hotel’s “unique health and sustainability” features.

The grand opening for the newest Scottsdale hotel, highlighting such things as health and wellness, was held on July 18, according to a press release on the Element Hotel at SkySong, a 157-room property that is one of the Marriott’s brand hotels.

As part of the grand opening event, the hotel featured artwork by students with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and made a surprise contribution by the development team of $5,000 to the organization, the release said.

Located at the southwestern corner of SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center complex near Scottsdale Road and Enterprise Drive, the hotel was developed by noted hospitality development, Jackson-Shaw.

The Element Hotel covers 99,345 square feet of space and provides a “highly sustainable, health-focused environment for guests” with 2,201 square feet of communal and banquet meeting space and a 2,698 square-foot open-air courtyard.

Element offers various amenities for guests, ranging from a swimming pool to a motion fitness center, the release said, noting its extended-stays along with features such as its breakfasts and evening receptions, plus its bikes to borrow and electric vehicle charging stations.

Element made history in 2008 as the only major hotel brand to pursue LEED certification for high-performance buildings brand-wide, the release added.

“Element hotels are truly unique in what they offer to their guests in the way of wellness and sustainability,” said Michele Wheeler, development partner of the Element Hotel Scottsdale at SkySong and president and chief operating officer for Jackson-Shaw, in a prepared statement.

“We believe the Scottsdale market — and SkySong specifically — is an ideal location for the kind of amenities and guest experience the Element brand provides.”

Since art is a major focus of the hotel, a new art installation of an exclusive larger-than-life art sculpture is prominently displayed at the hotel’s garden entrance, the release detailed.

The Element hotel is part of the larger SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center. Plaza Companies is the master developer of SkySong in partnership with Holualoa Companies, ASU University Realty and the City of Scottsdale.

