Employers Council names Karen Stafford as its Arizona president

Employers Council has appointed Scottsdale resident Karen Stafford as its new leader to head up the organization’s Arizona region.

The Denver-based nonprofit organization that provides employers with resources regarding employment law and human resources recently announced Ms. Stafford as the Arizona president, according to a press release.

Ms. Stafford, a graduate of the University of Hawaii, joined Employers Council in 2004 and has a master’s degree in human resource management. She serves on the faculty of the W.P.Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

With more than 20 five years of human resources experience, Ms. Stafford has served in senior management and human resources consulting positions in various business settings from non-profit agencies and small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations, the release said.

Ms. Stafford’s expertise spans the industries of property casualty insurance, family entertainment, health care, and banking. She has counseled, educated, and trained hundreds of Employers Council members and other human resources professionals on topics from supervision to employment law.

“The high level of professionalism and dedication that our employees provide Employers Council members, makes the job of showing employers the value of membership, a much easier task,” said Ms. Stafford in a prepared statement.

She also served on the city of Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board as a board member, vice chair of the Community Outreach and Engagement Task Force and as an executive committee member.

Plus, she regularly presents at local, statewide, and national conferences including the statewide annual conference for Arizona Society for Human Resource Management, the release added.

