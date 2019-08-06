Energy Systems Design announce three promotions, expansion

Scottsdale’s Energy Systems Design, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering consulting firm, has announced recent promotions and expansion.

Halleh Landon, electrical engineer; Ali Ardebili, mechanical engineer; and Henry Melcher, mechanical engineer; were promoted to principals of Energy Systems Design, according to a press release.

Halleh Landon

Mr. Ardebili will transition into the mechanical department head of the Scottsdale Headquarters as Mr. Melcher becomes the director of the new Austin, Texas office where ESD will build its service to clients throughout Texas and the neighboring south-central region.

Henry Melcher

Ms. Landon, who joined ESD in 1999, is noted for becoming an “enthusiastic leader that is authentic and passionate about her work.” She leads by example and loves what she does, the release said, describing her insight, generosity and humble nature.

Ali Ardebili

Mr. Ardebili has 16 years with the company and has contributed to strengthen and grow ESD’s clientele, develop and maintain strong relationships, mentor staff and expand technical capabilities into new areas, according to the release.

Mechanical department head since 2013, Mr. Melcher has spent his entire professional career with ESD. While overseeing the new Austin office, he will manage and support business development activities, the release added.

