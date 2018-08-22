Enterprise Bank, Trust to roll out Interactive Teller Machines in Scottsdale

Enterprise Bank and Trust is hoping to provide more convenience to its business customers by offering extended hours and bilingual services with an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM).

There is an Enterprise Bank branch office in Scottsdale at 8698 E. Raintree Drive. This will be where one of four ITMs will be in service with the others being in Kansas City, Mo. and St. Louis with more growth planned for 2019.

An ITM is an ATM with the functionality to video conference with a live bank teller. Customers can click on the screen and then be connected with a remote teller to communicate in real time with the assistance of a bank teller to perform a transaction, a press release states.

The ITM offers a convenient way to interact with the bank at virtually any level, said Jeff Friesen, president of Arizona Region, Enterprise Bank and Trust.

“We are empowering the customer experience and offering a level of transactional expediency with a live person beyond the branch’s banking hours,” he said in a prepared statement. “Enterprise Bank is among the first as most banks are just now looking at investing in the advanced teller machine.”

An ITM enables customers to perform services beyond an ATM, that are interactive with a remote teller, including balance inquiry; deposit and withdrawal funds; transfer funds; receipts with check images; cash checks; loan payments; and obtain cash in increments other than $20, according to a release.

Enterprise Bank customers can connect with a remote teller from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6-11 a.m. Saturday at its Scottsdale branch office.

Enterprise Bank and Trust has invested $1.8 billion to its local communities over the next three years including ITMs, education through its complimentary Enterprise University program and charitable community alliances.

