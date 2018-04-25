Eric Dail to manage Appalachian Underwriters Scottsdale office

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has announced its new Western Region Regional Vice President Eric Dail will take over the Scottsdale office.
Formerly a Western Region Marketing Representative for AUI, Mr. Dail will now manage the day-to-day operations at 8160 N. Hayden Road, including workers’ compensation and commercial garage underwriters, as well as AUI’s marketing efforts in the western region, a press release states.
Mr. Dail recently moved to the Scottsdale area from the company’s headquarters in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He came to AUI with 15 years of insurance experience, working in multiple capacities including product management, training and sales management, as well as specializing in transportation.
As he tells it, the insurance industry chose him.
“From the age of 16, my grandfather sold crop insurance in rural east Tennessee, and I would spend my summers driving him around from farm to farm to sell policies,” he said in a prepared statement.
“We are excited to have Eric’s knowledge and extensive insurance experience assist us in growing this region” Carrie Bay, marketing director, said in a prepared statement.
