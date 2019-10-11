Evergreen Devco promotes Scottsdale resident Jeff Market

Scottsdale resident Jeff Market is Evergreen Devco vice president of Arizona multifamily. (Submitted photo)

Evergreen Devco, Inc., retail and multifamily development company, has recently promoted Scottsdale resident Jeff Market to vice president of Arizona multifamily.

The company also announced the addition of Michelle Sinclair as director of asset management, overseeing the Arizona portfolio of multifamily apartments, including the administrative, financial and operational performance as well as assisting with new acquisitions and sales from the portfolio, according to a press release.

Mr. Market is responsible for the development and construction management for Evergreen’s Arizona multifamily projects.

“Jeff is a talented and valuable team member,” said Matt Evans, regional president, multifamily for Evergreen, in a prepared statement.

“He is actively involved in all aspects of the planning, design and construction management of Evergreen’s Arizona multifamily projects.”

Mr. Market has nearly 30 years of experience in the real estate development industry, with previous work as director of project development and as a general contractor senior project manager, the release said.

He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Wisconsin—Stout and has been with Evergreen since 2016.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.