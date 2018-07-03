Exercise Coach in north Scottsdale wins several business awards

Amanda Coe, the owner of the first location of The Exercise Coach located outside Illinois, has won several awards for her business in Scottsdale.

She won New Franchisee of the Year in 2013, has been awarded Franchisee of the Year for the second time (2014 and 2016) and Top Performing Studio for the third time (2015, 2016 and 2017) for her Exercise Coach studio in north Scottsdale, 10101 E. Bell Road.

“May was a big month for us,” she said in a prepared statement. “We celebrated our five-year anniversary in Scottsdale and received three awards for our performance in 2016 and 2017.”

The Exercise Coach provides one-on-one training using a proprietary system with the most advanced exercise technologies in the country, according to a press release.

Dynamic yet safe, the program delivers real fitness and fat loss results, a release states. Clients achieve these results with just two 20-minute sessions per week, thanks to a unique combination of bio-adaptive resistance training technology and a nutrition program, all under the guidance of a knowledgeable personal coach. This integrated approach makes better health a reality for everyone, regardless of age or physical limitations.

“Our programs are semi-private and customized to your fitness level,” Ms. Coe said, who continued her own routine throughout her recent pregnancy. “Each person works at their own pace and ability.”

Research is proving that safe and effective strength training positively impacts everything from bone density to hormone levels to brain health, a release states.

“It helps inhibit neurodegenerative diseases, and actually promotes the creation of new brain cells, improving our cognition and our memory,” Ms. Coe, who founded The Integrative Wellness Alliance, a partnership focusing on leading-edge, science-based natural approaches to health and wellness, said.

While she now owns two studios (the second one is at 8300 N. Hayden Road), Ms. Coe’s personal journey actually began with a debilitating disease.

In 2006, she was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, and took steps toward a new lifestyle, diet, and fitness path that changed her life and motivated her to help others overcome their challenges.

The transformation she sees in clients is always noticeable, and often dramatic. “This is why we do what we do,” she says.

The studio is offering two free sessions with no obligation. Ms. Coe said client after client, the results speak for themselves and anyone can improve their health, even when it seems impossible.

“The most important thing is to just start,” she said. “Just take that first step.”

Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach has 40 studios throughout the U.S. with a goal of 100 locations by 2020.

