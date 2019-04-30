‘Fate’ has it as brewing company reclaims its original name

After overseeing his Scottsdale brewery company getting its name back and expansion, Steve McFate, founder of Fate Brewing Co., is set to exit the operation in May. (Independent Newsmedia/Terrance Thornton)

Scottsdale’s McFate Brewing Company has reclaimed its original name, Fate Brewing Company, during a time of expansion.



The rebranding comes as Fate prepares to launch its third location, which is a new Tempe brewpub opening in May, according to a press release on the new moniker.

Originally founded as Fate Brewing Company in 2012, the brand underwent a legal battle with a similarly named brewery in Colorado. In 2016, Fate Brewing Co. relinquished its claim and reopened as McFate Brewing, named for founder Steve McFate, the release said.



Three years later, McFate Brewing was allowed to reclaim its original name, and the growing Scottsdale brewery took advantage of the opportunity, the release said.

“Fate is who we are, and we are thrilled to be called by our true name again,” said Steve Ellefson, Fate Brewing Company general, in a prepared statement. “To our fans and loyalists, we were always Fate.”



As the brand returns to its rightful name, however, Mr. McFate, who helped with the transition, will exit the operation in May to pursue other interests, the release said.

He assured that the brewery is in ‘good hands,’ noted the release.

“I have been fortunate to work in a variety of careers, from launching a bicycle shop with a childhood friend, to being a finance partner with that same childhood friend, to founding a brewery. Every venture has taught me valuable skills and prepared me for each new chapter. I started the brewery because of my passion for craft beer and the community. I look forward to putting the same passion into whatever the future holds,” Mr. McFate said.



To celebrate the new name, Fate’s head brewer, Adam Schmeichel will re-release an ‘old favorite,’ Fate’s American Pale Ale, which will be on tap at all three Valley Fate Brewing Company locations, the release added.

