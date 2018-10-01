LAVIDGE COO recognized at FBI Citizens Academy conference

Scottsdale resident Alicia Wadas, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the marketing agency, LAVIDGE, has received the esteemed Meritorious Service Medal during the 2018 FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association National Leadership Conference.

The award is presented to those who demonstrate exceptional service in support of the community service mission of the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

“It’s my privilege to serve and support the community outreach mission of the FBI, an organization of hard-working men and women,” Wadas said. “My volunteer role is gratifying with service to others and the knowledge that what we do helps to keep our communities safer.”

Ms. Wadas has been serving the National FBICAAA mission since 2015, beginning as a regional chapter coordinator. She was elected to the national board in 2016 as director of training for 60 chapters nationwide, and in 2017 became vice president, communications and conferences.

Ms. Wadas oversees a volunteer team of eight from around the country and as a member of the national board, works closely with FBI Headquarters.

Her passion for the association has also encouraged LAVIDGE co-workers Anne Robertson, managing director, public relations and Betsey Griffin, media director to apply to the program and graduate from the FBI Phoenix Citizens Academy.

“Alicia is not only a committed leader for LAVIDGE, but also committed to helping our community,” said LAVIDGE President and CEO Bill Lavidge.

FBINCAAA serves as the official governing body, interface and liaison between FBI Headquarters and the local chapters. Members support the community outreach efforts of the FBI by encouraging the development, growth and effectiveness of chapters throughout the country.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.