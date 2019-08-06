First live/work community SOHO Scottsdale launches Phase 2 pre-sales

SOHO Scottsdale, 16510 N. 92nd St., launches Phase 2 with a resort-style pool on the way. (Submitted photo)

SOHO Scottsdale, 16510 N. 92nd St., the city’s first zoned live/work community launches its Phase 2 pre-sales of 10 contemporary townhomes within the community.

Scottsdale-based real estate development firm Catclar Investments, which created SOHO Scottsdale, announced the recent launch of Phase 2 since Phase 1 with lofts and condo/townhomes is 50% sold out, according to a press release.

Catclar launches the new phase offering townhouses ranging from 2,243-3,094 square feet, the release said, describing that site as being in “a premium location wrapping around the luxury, resort-style pool” to be unveiled later this year along with a fitness center.

Catclar is developing 8,000 square feet of retail space on the lower level of the loft building that could include a coffee shop, a wellness studio and a restaurant in addition to the community’s forthcoming fitness center, the release said.

A highlight of the community is said to be the public art that Catclar founder and president Irene Clary partnered with the city of Scottsdale to bring to SOHO.

“The giant Lego sculpture displayed in one of the community’s public gathering areas symbolizes the connectivity of man, nature and technology,” said Ms. Clary in a prepared statement. “There’s a real sense of community here–owners socialize and plan happy hours to get to know each other.”

“Buyers love the creative space and the opportunity to work out of their homes,” said Keith Mishkin, designated broker for Cambridge Properties, which manages sales at SOHO Scottsdale, in a prepared statement.

He said the community — a north Scottsdale location minutes away from the Loop 101 and Bell Road — is comparable with what is found in the bigger cities like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. SOHO Scottsdale is within walking and biking distance of WestWorld, a rock-climbing gym and numerous trails in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, plus a 10-minute drive to more than 100 restaurants and shopping at Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter and the Promenade.

SOHO Scottsdale lead sales agent Terri Luck said that owners “love the lock-and-leave aspect of the property and are very excited” with the contemporary loft,condominium and townhouse living in Scottsdale that includes community game nights and dinner parties, among other events.

Scottsdale couple June Cohen and astrophotographer Ken Naiff, were ready to downsize their home when they decided on a third-floor, 2,365-square-foot SOHO loft.

“The physical space is fabulous—very Manhattan-like,” said Ms. Cohen in a prepared statement. “It’s also the freedom to work at your business without worrying about the other residents because they’re working at their business as well.”

“It’s an excellent value that you cannot find in lofts and condo/townhouses in metro Phoenix for the kind of prices SOHO Scottsdale is asking,” said Mr. Naiff in a prepared statement. “There’s an art-related peace to this setting. You can concentrate on your work much better when you like where you live.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.