FirstBank honors three Scottsdale animal nonprofits

Three Scottsdale animal welfare-related nonprofits were among recipients of incentive prizes at the recent Arizona Gives Day Celebration.
For the seventh consecutive year of sponsorship, FirstBank with its 15 Valley branches, served as the presenting sponsor at the recent Arizona Gives Day wrap up celebration on April 2, according to a press release.
FirstBank provided funds for incentive prizes for participating nonprofits including:
- Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary won $2,500 for the Power Hour (10-11am) for getting the most $50+ Unique Donors in the Micro/Small category;
- Foothills Animal Rescue won $750 for the most unique donors among Alliance of Arizona Nonprofit members in the Large nonprofit category, and;
- Pets on Wheels of Scottsdale won $750 for the most unique donors among Alliance of Arizona Nonprofit members in the Micro nonprofit category.
The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits FirstBank, hosted the celebration party recognizing more than 720 organizations that participated in this year’s Arizona Gives Day, a statewide, 24-hour, online giving campaign organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, according to the release.
The annual giving campaign raised a record amount of $3.6 million for a variety of charitable and community causes. Since its inception in 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $17 million for Arizona charities and more than $1.2 million has been awarded in prize money to participating Arizona Gives Day nonprofits.
“It’s amazing to watch this event continue to grow each year, from raising $900,000 in 2013 to $3.6 million in 2019. We are truly humbled by the generosity of Arizonans,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix Market president for FirstBank, in a prepared statement.
“After such a successful Arizona Gives Day, we appreciate the opportunity to celebrate all of the nonprofit prize winners, which represent a wide array of important causes. Arizona continues to support the people and places we call home, and that is what ‘banking for good’ is all about.”
As part of its participation in Arizona Gives Day, FirstBank supports the financial incentives to nonprofits achieving certain milestones in giving, the release noted.
Prizes were awarded to nonprofits for most dollars raised, most pre-scheduled donations, most dollars raised in a single hour, most unique donations, plus other opportunities.
Among leading prize winners in Maricopa County were BASIS Charter Schools with $10,500; CO+HOOTS Foundation with $5,000; Daring Adventures with $5,000; Phoenix Rescue Mission with $5,000; Arizona Animal Welfare League with $2,500; AZK9 Rescue with $2,500; Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary with $2,500; and Furnishing Dignity with $2,500.
“Arizona Gives Day set a fund-raising record by showcasing the power of individuals and our local communities to support the nonprofits that serve them throughout the state,” said Kristen Merrifield, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO in a prepared statement.
“We are very grateful for the selfless response to Arizona Gives Day and to the deeply generous support of our sponsors and FirstBank’s leadership.”
