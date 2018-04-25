Fitness studio celebrates Scottsdale anniversary with party

The Exercise Coach will celebrate five years in Scottsdale with an open house 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 12.
Located at 10101 E. Bell Road, the “Home of the 20 Minute Smart Workout” invites the public to the anniversary party, which will include a health and wellness fair, door prizes, giveaways and healthy fare from Freshbox.
Newcomers to The Exercise Coach can sign up for three free trial workout sessions. Visitors also can test the studio’s high-tech, proprietary equipment that delivers workouts in 20 minutes.
“We’re like a family here,” studio owner Amanda Coe stated in a release. “Everyone feels welcome, whether you’re experienced or have never used exercise equipment.”
The Exercise Coach offers one-on-one training, training with a partner, a summer youth fitness program, small-group classes and a family training program. Its latest development is personalized nutrition sessions with a certified holistic nutrition coach, according to the release.
“Clients achieve maximum results with just two 20-minute sessions per week, thanks to a uniquely effective combination of bio-adaptive exercise technology, a nutrition program and the knowledge and encouragement of professional personal coaches,” the release stated.
“Our programs are private and customized to your fitness level,” Ms. Coe stated. “Each person moves at their own pace.”
Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach has 45 studios throughout the United States.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.