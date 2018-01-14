Dance-focused fitness studio opens in Old Town Scottsdale

A new dance-inspired fitness studio, Fit 6-7-8, is opening in Old Town Scottsdale on Jan. 15.
Fit 6-7-8 strives to help women transform themselves from the inside out by building confidence and physical strength through fun workouts disguised as sexy, high-energy dance routines.
The studio allows women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds to express their inner diva in a safe, accepting environment. Fit 6-7-8 is the first fitness facility in Arizona to be accredited to offer the highly sought after Vixen Workout.
According to Fit 6-7-8’s Owner, Raquel Kahn, “Since being involved in the fitness industry the past eight years, I’ve learned that while traditional gyms are key to good fitness, they don’t serve women well, often making them feel small and uncertain. I created Fit 6-7-8 to bridge the gap and provide women a safe place to build both their bodies and physical confidence.”
Fit 6-7-8 is the only facility in Arizona to offer the Vixen Workout, an accredited dance fitness program that originated in Miami and has grown to international fame. In addition to offering this sought-after program, Ms. Kahn has also created workouts unique to the new Scottsdale studio, including Booty Barre Brigade, Stretch and Flex and Swelter.
An 800-square-foot dance studio, professional sprung dance floor, and a state of the art surround sound system are just a few of the features of the new space.
Fit 6-7-8 offers morning, midday and evening classes Monday through Saturday. There are no signup fees or contracts required. Drop in rates are $15 per class.
Class packages include a $30, 30-day trial for new members, a 10-class pass for $119, or unlimited classes for $99 per month. Fit 6-7-8 can also be reserved for private parties.
Fit 6-7-8 is located at 4258 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale. For more information, call 541-646-2240 or visit, www.fit678.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.