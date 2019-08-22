Fountain Hills Tractor Supply to host pet event with adoptions, activities

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 the Fountain Hills community is invited to the Tractor Supply store to support local pet adoption groups.

The Out Here with Animals event celebrates community partners and local animal organizations by encouraging finding a great home for animals in need, according to a press release.

Fountain Hills Tractor Supply Company will host the upcoming animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during the annual Out Here with Animals celebration.

A month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups looking to find a safe home for animals in need.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Fountain Hills community,” said Kelly McCall, manager of the Fountain Hills Tractor Supply, in a prepared statement.

“Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Fountain Hills store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”

In addition to the adoptions, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a 4health Resource Center. Plus customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive.

Also, as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Fountain Hills rescues and shelters throughout the month.

Along with events that celebrate and support Fountain Hills pets, Out Here with Animals will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including necessary items for health, care, growth and containment.

Through Sunday, Aug. 25, customers and their animals can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Hill’s Science Diet and more, the release added.

The Fountain Hills community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to Tractor Supply’s Out Here with Animals events and deals at 17130 E Shea Boulevard.

Call the store at 480-837-2060 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.

