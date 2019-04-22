Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation launches Sustainability Campaign

Taliesin West Solar Field (Submitted photo)

Beginning on Earth Day, April 22, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation launches a campaign on sustainable conservation practices at national historic landmarks.



The initiative will focus on educating the public about how sustainable practices are important in conservation for national historic landmark sites such as Taliesin West in Arizona and Taliesin in Wisconsin, according to a press release on how the practices can serve as examples in other facets of society.

Through the end of the year, the Foundation will share a monthly blog and social media posts, as well as videos on various ways to build and live better as part of its “Living with Nature: Sustainable Practices from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation” campaign.



The topics will share examples of what the Foundation is doing and how the public can incorporate these practices in their homes and lives, the release said.

“We’re excited to lead the conversation on how National Historic Landmarks can become more thoughtful and sustainable in their conservation practices, and how these practices can benefit society as a whole,” Foundation Vice President of Preservation Fred Prozzillo said in a prepared statement.

“At the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, we’re tasked with preserving Wright’s two homes and sharing the great architect’s legacy for generations to come.

As we maintain these landmarks and honor this legacy, we consider Wright’s reverence for the natural environment and spirit of innovation in all of our work.

This means looking at how we care for these buildings, and their surrounding natural landscapes, and asking if what we’re doing is the most sustainable and thoughtful, with our available resources.”

Examples of how the Foundation recently implemented sustainable initiatives that reduced energy consumption, employed techniques to work more efficiently with the natural environment, and embraced innovative technologies to reduce the sites’ impact on the landscape include:



• Geothermal heating and cooling systems that use the natural temperature of the ground to heat and cool air circulating through the building. Because geothermal heating and cooling systems, also referred to as geo-exchange systems, harness the temperature of the ground, they are more environmentally-friendly than traditional heating and cooling systems, and greatly reduce heating and cooling bills.



• Solar panels program to reduce energy consumption by 50 percent of the power consumption at the campus, moving the Foundation closer to the goal of being a net-zero site. While the solar field is nearly the size of a football field, it does not affect views of the historic site.



• LED lighting and updated mechanical systems with new LED lighting throughout Taliesin West that reduced energy consumption while maintaining the historical values of the spaces.

The Foundation has also used energy-efficient HVAC systems throughout the property.



To learn more about the campaign, visit FrankLloydWright.org/LivingwithNature.

