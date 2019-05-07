Free blood pressure checks at Scottsdale Senior Expo

People have a chance to win great raffle prizes while learning about senior living for the active adult at the Scottsdale Independent’s inaugural Scottsdale Senior Expo.

Many local businesses will be on hand at the Scottsdale Senior Expo 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 8 at Embassy Suites by Hilton, 5001 N. Scottsdale Road. All are welcome to attend the free event.

Executive Sponsor Re-Bath & Kitchen will sport a trailer showcasing possible remodeling alternatives for one’s home.

Participants can take part in free blood pressure checks courtesy of table sponsor HomeWell or learn about genetic testing courtesy of Genexe Health.

Table sponsors include Affinity Wealth Advisory Group, Area Agency on Aging Region One, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Brookdale, Captel Outreach, Cigna, Clear Captions, Comfort Plus, Encompass Health, Grassp It, Griswold Home Care, HomeWell, Hope Care, Humana, Independent Newsmedia, Lake Pleasant Cruises, Pueblo Norte, MD Homecare, Messinger Mortuary, Miracle Ear, Pella Window, Senior Directory Phoenix, Solar Concepts and Vantage Financial Services.

Independent Newsmedia hosts several senior expos throughout the year to give print and digital advertisers an opportunity to connect and engage with readers. People can stop by Independent Newsmedia’s table for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Independent Newsmedia publishes 11 community newspapers, a senior lifestyles magazine and a daily newspaper that serves the entire Valley.

For more information on the event, email Special Events Manager Barb Wandling at bwandling@newszap.com

