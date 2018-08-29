Friday night pie fights at Proof, an American Canteen

With the launch of its pie fights, the “sweet 16” takes on a whole new meaning at Proof, an American Canteen, at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.

Known for its home-style comfort food, craft beer, bourbon and cocktails sourced exclusively from the 50 states, Proof is adding to its all-American traditions with weekly pie fights. Freshly baked pies, already a popular staple of the Friday dessert menu, are taking center stage this fall, according to a release.

Guests will be able to choose Proof’s most popular pie from a sweet 16 selection. Each week’s competition will pair two pies for a race to the final four and finally to the championship culminating in time for Thanksgiving.

“With Proof’s great food and live music on Friday nights, dinner here is already a fun night out,” Executive Pastry Chef Lance Whipple said in the release.

“The pie fights simply throw a little competition into the fun,” he said.

The first pie fight, Saturday, Aug. 25, at Proof, 10600 E. Crescent Moon Drive in Scottsdale, was s’mores pie vs. key lime pie.

Key lime pie won, Molly Pubins, sales/marketing/PR coordinator for Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Freshly baked by Chef Whipple and his team, the pie selections through Oct. 5 will be:

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 (extra day for Labor Day weekend) – caramel banana cream pie vs. lemon meringue pie.

Sept. 7 – dutch apple crumb pie vs. chocolate silk pie.

Sept. 14 – Boston cream pie vs. apple lattice pie.

Sept. 21 – caramel turtle pecan pie vs. apple cranberry pie fries.

Sept. 28 – caramelized pumpkin pie vs. peanut butter cup pie.

Oct. 5 – Nutella pumpkin pie vs. bourbon pecan pie.

The top eight challengers will move ahead through pie fights over four consecutive weeks: Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2. The final four will then advance on Nov. 9 and 16 with final tallies determining the two top finalists and ultimate winner on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Those who enter winning brackets in the pie fights will have the chance to win a fully prepared Thanksgiving Dinner (sans cooking and cleanup) with Proof’s turkey-to-go Thanksgiving dinner featuring a cinnamon apple and sage-roasted turkey, traditional sourdough stuffing, maple-ginger glazed sweet potatoes with bourbon marshmallow, traditional French-style mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls, two salads, pumpkin pie and chocolate bourbon pecan pie.

Each week’s winning pie will be announced on Proof’s Instagram page @proofcanteen.

For more information on Proof, an American Canteen, go to proofcanteen.com or call 480-513-5085.

