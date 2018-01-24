Fried and Fizzy Food Truck to debut at Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

The new Fried and Fizzy Food Truck is ready to hit the streets and make its first public debut at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show Feb. 15-25 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.
Guests attending the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show can order from a menu of fried chicken, mashed potatoes with truffled gravy, coleslaw and its fizzy counterpart options including Veuve Clicquot, Chandon and Prosecco, according to a press release.
There will also be a selection available to guests with cinnamon-dusted donut holes. More specialized menus of salads, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages are also available upon request.
Fried and Fizzy is a joint venture between the owners of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships and M Culinary Concepts, a release states. The truck is now available for immediate bookings and is operated under the direction of M Culinary Concepts, a Valley catering company.
The 18-foot-long Fried and Fizzy food truck is a custom build with a six-foot-wide service window and a full kitchen aboard including deep fryers, boiling pots for sous vide cooking, and everything necessary to prepare the offerings on-site.
Another unique feature of this truck — M Culinary Concepts holds a liquor license allowing the caterer to sell champagne as part of food and hosted beverage packages for private events.
M Culinary Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer Chef Michael DeMaria said he is excited to debut the truck at the upcoming horse show.
“We brought the truck down from Portland and worked with local partners to outfit and wrap it,” Mr. DeMaria said in a prepared statement.
“This food pairing concept was a huge hit at this year’s Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships and we hope to bring our food truck to dozens of events this coming spring and summer and years to come.”
