Full slate of tenants set to occupy YAM Circle in North Scottsdale

YAM Properties has announced its 17,800-square-foot shopping and dining complex in North Scottsdale is fully occupied by six tenants.

The build-out of YAM Circle is nearly completed and an opening date will be announced, company officials stated in a release.

“YAM Properties has carefully selected the tenants that will call YAM Circle home, and we are proud to support local business owners and franchisees in our community,” said Dan Dahl, director of real estate. “We are thankful for the support from our retail partners who have made it possible for us to open our doors at full occupancy.”

The four owner operated tenants include Biscuits Café, M3V – The Nail Bar, Pure Benefits Aesthetics & Wellness med spa and State 48 Barrel & Lager House. The complex will also feature franchises Bishops Barbershop and Dutch Bros. Coffee.

YAM Properties is a Scottsdale-based real estate investment and development group, and YAM Circle, located at the traffic circle connecting Hayden Road and Northsight Boulevard, is the first project the firm is building and developing from the ground up.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.