Green joins Rose Law Group real estate division

Aaron Green, an experienced litigator and transactional attorney, has joined the Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group as part of the real estate transactions departments.

Mr. Green represents individuals and businesses involved in both commercial and residential real estate disputes and lawsuits, according to a press release. He also drafts and negotiates residential and commercial purchase contracts, residential and commercial leases, lease/option agreements, easements, shared well agreements, promissory notes/deeds of trust and other real estate contracts.

“The Real Estate Transactions Department at Rose Law Group is right now at the top of its game, so I am thrilled to be a part of such a well-known and highly regarded law firm,” Mr. Green said in a prepared statement.

“I’m looking forward to contributing my knowledge and experience in real estate to help more clients.”

Mr. Green represented the Arizona Association of REALTORS as a “Legal Hotline Attorney” where he provided real-time legal advice regarding real estate law, disputes, and risk management to designated brokers.

He is certified by the Arizona Department of Real Estate as a real estate course instructor and regularly teaches classes in agency, contracts, disclosure, and other subjects to real estate professionals for the Arizona School of Real Estate & Business.

“Aaron has a tremendous amount of litigation experience in real estate cases, and he will be a huge asset as we continue to provide a high level of service resolving our client’s disputes,” said Jordan Rose, founder and partner of Rose Law Group.

Mr. Green received his J.D. from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and his B.A. in Political Science from the University of Arizona.

