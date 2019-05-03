Gulfstar Airways announces subscription-based unlimited flights

The 37 seat Embraer 135 twin jet aircraft.(Submitted photo)

Gulfstar Airways, a subscription-based, members-only, scheduled airline will offer “All-you-can-fly,” between California cities, Las Vegas and Scottsdale, for a monthly fee.



Starting in the fall, Scottsdale joins cities such as Burbank, Long Beach, Santa Barbara, San Jose, and Las Vegas for the Gulfstar Airways unlimited flights with a flat monthly fee in a large twin jet-engine aircraft, according to a press release.

Announced May 1, features include free parking, private uncrowded terminals with concierge service, roomy first-class seating, along with no TSA lines or charges for luggage, golf clubs or skis. Monthly club dues are all-inclusive, allowing travel many times.



At launch, Gulfstar plans to start with four jet aircraft, custom-fitted with 16 seats, averaging 10 flights each aircraft per day, the release noted.



“Gulfstar sells access, not tickets,” said Paul Posti, the company’s CEO, in a prepared statement.

He said competition has proven there is a growing market, but not for a small, eight-seat, single-engine aircraft.

“Our members deserve better,” said Mr. Posti, a three-time entrepreneur, who has accumulated more than 24,000 flight hours as pilot.

His experience includes having landed in 48 countries, attained licensing in five countries and is the recipient of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award, according to the press release.



Gulfstar is a subscription airline with no long-term contract. Pricing starts at $2,495 per month for unlimited flights. Private, uncrowded terminals with concierge service avoid TSA lines because members have extensive background checks meeting TSA requirements, the release said.



A person can book a flight in less-than-a-minute on the Gulfstar app and relax while arriving 30 minutes before departure, the release said.



The 37 seat Embraer 135 twin jet aircraft was chosen, custom fitted with only 16 first-class seats offering in-flight concierge, Wi-Fi and plenty of room for baggage, golf clubs and skis. Gulfstar Airways is said to focus on convenience, comfort, service and safety plus luxury travel.



Operating jet aircraft will offer easy expansion with reduced time enroute to other markets like Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and even Texas, avoiding congested hubs in favor of smaller airports.



The release said currently, 47,000 people commute 2.3 to 3.6 times each month by rail and plane between California cities, Arizona and Nevada according to California DOT and U.S. census bureau.



Since January, Gulfstar has received membership inquiries from more than 500 individuals and is accepting member application with no deposit required pending FAA & DOT approvals, the release added.

