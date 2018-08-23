Hancock takes helm of marketing department at Camelot Homes

Camelot Homes has appointed Trent Hancock to sales and marketing director.

Mr. Hancock is part of the third generation of family members to lead Camelot Homes, which is one of the oldest, family-owned homebuilders in Arizona.

Mr. Hancock begins his new position at a time when Camelot Homes has found new success with White Horse, a luxury community in north Scottsdale near DC Ranch. White Horse recently won home of the year, best single family detached home, best indoor/outdoor lifestyle for a home at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference.

“We are thrilled Trent is moving into this leadership position at a time when Camelot Homes is expanding its investment in Arizona,” said Mark Hancock, managing director of Camelot Homes, in a prepared statement.

“Trent brings on-the-ground sales experience and an artistic background to sales and marketing.”

Mr. Hancock has sold homes at Camelot’s communities for the past several years including White Horse, Adero Villas in Fountain Hills and Bocara in north Scottsdale. He will oversee the eight-person sales and marketing team.

“Camelot Homes is a true family business. Along with my siblings, I began working for Camelot as a child by sweeping out model homes. It is an honor to join my family in leading Camelot Homes into the future,” Mr. Hancock said. “Homebuilding is a creative business, heavily focused on interactions with people. I enjoy the intimate experience of building a family a home and using my artistic side to influence the business.”

