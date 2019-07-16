Hines leases majority of Kierland One building

Kierland is at 16430 N. Scottsdale Road. (Photo by Scott Sandler)

Hines international real estate firm has announced that Kierland One is 90% leased.

With about 17,000 square feet of the 175,441-square-foot office building available for lease, Hines recently finished a building refresh of Kierland One, renovating the lobby and updating the exterior paint, according to a press release.

“The strong leasing interest at Kierland One is a testament to the highly desirable location and the investment Hines continues to make in the building,” said Chris Anderson, senior managing director and Arizona leader for Hines, in a press release.

Kierland One is a Class A office building located in the Kierland submarket. Situated on 11 acres, the four-story building at 16430 N. Scottsdale Road, is across from the Promenade Shops, within the Kierland master-planned development, the release said.

Hines acquired Kierland One in 2013 with joint venture equity partner Pacific Coast Capital Partners, the release noted.

Recent lease transactions at Kierland One included:

Carlisle Companies expanding its global headquarters to accommodate continued growth as it occupies the entire fourth floor and will obtain additional space on the third floor;

SmithGroup of Phoenix designing a tenant improvement project planned to be finished in early 2020 with a contractor yet to be selected; and

OSIsoft Triples Office Space software, operations and intelligence business consultant and current Kierland One tenant tripling its office space to accommodate growth and moving to the third floor from the first floor.

Enchantment Group hospitality company recently signed a lease at Kierland One to begin operating space on the second floor this month, the release added. Other tenants at Kierland One are Bradley Wealth Management, Primary Residential Mortgage and Kansas State Bank.

A new 1,700-square-foot Coffee Bean, located on a parcel near the building, is scheduled to open this summer, the release stated.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.