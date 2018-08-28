HomeSmart International makes Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame list

Scottsdale-based HomeSmart International has made the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year, and its Hall of Fame list.

According to a press release, the Scottsdale-based real estate franchising company was ranked No. 2256 on the 2018 list and received the Hall of Fame designation for consistently being one of the fastest growing companies across all industries in the US.

The ranking represents a 195-percent, three-year growth trend, detailed the release.

HomeSmart, the Scottsdale-based brokerage led by Widdows, also made the Inc. 5000 list at No. 3371 with a 115-percent, three-year growth trend.

“HomeSmart International’s success is cultivated by an incredible team that pushes beyond the edge of a traditional service in a modern world,” said Matt Widdows, owner and CEO of HomeSmart in a prepared statement. “Industry professionals continue to look to our brokerage model because it evolves with them as the industry also changes, and it works.”

HomeSmart International began focusing on franchising its technology-based real estate brokerage concept in 2009 and now has 133 offices in 20 states and more than 15,500 agents nationwide, the release noted.

HomeSmart International’s 2018 ranking on the INC. 5000 also places it among the top 50 Arizona companies, the release stated.

“We continue to find new strategies for growth year-over-year, and 2018 shown even more progress,” said Wendy Forsythe, COO at HomeSmart International, in a press release. “HomeSmart International is continuing to expand in the east and south and find new opportunities to grow its existing presence on the west coast.”

