HomeSmart makes Laurie McDonnell designated broker

HomeSmart, a residential real estate brokerage in Phoenix, announced it will have a new designated broker for the first time in 13 years as Laurie McDonnell assumed the responsibilities of designated broker at the company.

Ms. McDonnell takes over for Trudy Moore, HomeSmart’s designated broker since May 2005, will continue on with the brokerage as a consulting broker and will still be actively involved with transaction review and agent support, according to a press release.

“I can’t express enough appreciation for what Trudy has done for our Phoenix brokerage and am excited to welcome Laurie into this critical role for our company,” Matt Widdows, founder and CEO of HomeSmart, said in a prepared statement.

“I’m happy that this will give Trudy more time to travel and be with her family, but I am also glad that she’ll continue contributing to our business as a consulting broker.”

Ms. McDonnell joined HomeSmart after most recently serving as designated broker at United Brokers Group for almost five years. In addition to her previous experience in the designated broker role, she has spent more than seven years in leadership roles with the Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors, the Arizona Association of Realtors and the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

“Being designated broker at any brokerage is a big job, and I’ve always admired Trudy for how she’s handled the role at a firm as large as Homesmart,” Ms. McDonnell said in a prepared statement.

“I’m looking forward to working side-by-side with her and the rest of the broker team to support HomeSmart’s agents and clients.”

Moore handpicked Ms. McDonnell because she was being up for the task and demands of designated broker at the No. 5 brokerage in the country, ranked by both Real Trends and RisMedia.

“There is no question that serving as designated broker for a firm HomeSmart’s size comes with unique challenges,” Ms. Moore said in a prepared statement.

“Our large footprint, agent count and transaction volume requires extensive expertise. After working with Laurie at both the local and state board levels, I was insistent that we bring her on board for this role.”

Ms. McDonnell will lead HomeSmart’s broker team in supporting HomeSmart’s agents and advising them on real estate transactions. Last year, HomeSmart’s brokerage in Phoenix completed almost 23,000 transactions, putting it among the highest performing brokerages in the nation.

