HomeSmart ranked 5th-largest real estate brokerage in U.S.

HomeSmart, which is headquartered in Scottsdale, has been ranked the No. 5 largest broker in the nation in the 2018 RISMedia Power Broker Report.
The Power Broker 1000 ranks the top-performing brokerage firms in the country. Celebrating their 30th anniversary, RISMedia released the annual survey based on the previous year’s productivity, according to a release.
“Year after year, we continue to focus on improving the business systems and technology we provide our agents,” HomeSmart International Chief Operating Officer Wendy Forsythe said in the release. “This allows them to stay focused on providing the real-estate experience today’s consumer expects. We are proud of our growing network of agents across the country and honored that HomeSmart has been once again recognized by RISMedia.”
For seven consecutive years, HomeSmart has been included in the RISMedia ranking, specifically in the survey’s top 10 real estate companies for the second year in a row. HomeSmart moved up four spots from the previous year, coming in at No. 9 in 2016.
In just one year, HomeSmart’s closed residential transactions have increased by more than 9,000, bringing their total count to 33,601 transactions, up 37.8 percent from the previous year. The brokerage increased their annual sales volume by nearly $4 billion, landing at a total of $10,369,070,559 or an increase of 49.9 percent, according to the 2018 report based on last year’s records.
“The quality of our agents and brokers allows us to continue to grow as a real estate company and surpass our previous achievements,” Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International founder and CEO and HomeSmart brokerage owner, said in the release. “It is humbling to see our company rise in the rankings, but it is also incentive to keep working to be the best brokerage we can be.”
Its international franchising headquarters is based in Scottsdale. The brand has 133 offices in 17 states and more than 14,500 agents nationwide. For more information on HomeSmart International, visit www.homesmart.com.
